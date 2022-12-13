A team of doctors proceed to Kalahandi under Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva scheme to provide high quality medical services to the people of Kalahandi district of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, a team doctors have proceeded to Kalahandi under Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva scheme to provide medical services to the people of Kalahandi district of Odisha, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

To provide high quality medical services to the people of Kalahandi district, a team consisting of Asst Prof, Surgery, SR Urology, SR Anesthesiology, SR Cardiology & Asst Prof, Radiology have proceeded to Kalahandi under Mukhyamantri Bayu Swasthya Seva scheme, tweeted @HFWOdisha.