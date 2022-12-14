A sum of Rs.20263.07 crore allocated under POSHAN 2.0 for the current Financial Year 2022-23

Government has approved “Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0” which is a strategic shift in mission mode to develop practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity from malnutrition. The Anganwadi Services, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and Poshan Abhiyan have been re-aligned under POSHAN 2.0 for maximizing nutritional outcomes. For the current Financial Year 2022-23, a sum of Rs.20263.07 crore has been allocated as compared to Financial Year 2019-20 when Rs 19,834.37 crore was allocated.

To strengthen Anganwadi Services and to achieve intended outcomes, capacity building of Anganwadi workers are a priority area under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. Training is imparted based on developments in the Anganwadi Services Scheme and in the area of women and child development. Anganwadi Workers are made aware about Anganwadi Services Scheme and its objectives, requirements of beneficiaries under the scheme and the services mandated for delivery to them. They are made aware about preparation of training/learning material, use of assessment cards and involvement of parents in the ECCE programme. They are trained on supplementary nutrition guidelines, nutrition norms, food safety norms and practices, new born care and early assessment of childhood illnesses, ante-natal and post-natal practices, Infant and Young Child Feeding Practices and use of growth monitoring devices.

The training curriculum has been developed in consultation with faculty of NIPCCD who are experts in the area of Child Development, Communication, Early Childhood Care and Education, Nutrition, Psychology, Sociology, Social work etc. The training provided to the Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers and the Supervisors at the Anganwadi Workers Training Centres (AWTCs)/Middle Level Training Centres (MLTCs) is a part of the Anganwadi Services Scheme. The AWTCs/MLTCs are run by the respective State Governments/UT Administrations.

The Ministry of Women & Child Development issues advisories to all States from time to time not to engage Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in non-ICDS activities in States/ UTs so that the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers remain fully committed in implementing the scheme activities.

Further, this Ministry has also issued Streamlined guidelines on 13.01.2021, covering several aspects such as quality assurance, roles and responsibilities of duty holders, procedure for procurement, integrating AYUSH concepts and Data management and Monitoring through ‘Poshan Tracker’ for transparency, efficiency and accountability in delivery of Supplementary Nutrition.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.