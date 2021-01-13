A State of the Art Fakir Mohan Senapati Museum will be set up at F.M University, Odisha

Balasore: On the occasion of 179th Birth Anniversary of Odisha’s legendary figure Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati it was decided to set up a museum. While addressing large gathering of students, teachers and staffs at F.M University campus, Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo, Vice Chancellor F.M University announced that a state of the art Fakir Mohan Senapati museum will be set up in the campus to recognize and spread the outstanding contributions of one of the greatest poet, son of the soil and legendary figure of Odisha.

In the morning Prof. Sahoo along with his colleagues visited the birth place of the poet and offered floral tributes. After going around the museum which is located inside the city and not accessible to the public, the Vice Chancellor said that the contributions of the poet should be known beyond the boundaries of Odisha. Therefore, Prof. Sahoo emphasized that the contributions of Fakir Mohan Senapati must be depicted in all three languages i.e. Odiya, English and Hindi. He further added that a bigger life sized statue will be constructed in the University campus so as to attract more visitors and popularize the legendary figure nationally and globally. The preferable location of the statute would be at Remuna campus of the University, which is located at the National Highway.

He further urged students, faculty and staff to work together to put F.M University in the global map. Prof. Sahoo said that 150 years back our poet worked under adverse situations such as unavailability of electricity, fountain pens, computer and good quality paper but made a name and fame for him and the Odiya literary world. Whereas in today’s technology oriented modern world all facilities are available but still we are unable to produce another Fakir Mohan Senapati. Therefore, he urged the students to work out of box and venture into a creative world of free thinking and imagination. On this occasion floral tributes were offered by faculty members, employees and students. For the first time the students were very enthusiastic and happy as they got a chance to garland and pay floral tributes to the poet at the request of Vice Chancellor Prof. Sahoo.

