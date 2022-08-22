A spinally strong, fair and independent Justice System is safest guarantee to flourishing of democratic values – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today highlighted that a spinally strong, fair and independent Justice System is the safest guarantee to blossoming and flourishing of democratic values.

Addressing a gathering during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in his honour in New Delhi today, the Vice President quoted the popular Sanskrit verse ‘धर्मो रक्षति रक्षित:’ (the law protects us if we preserve its sanctity), and termed it as the ‘nectar’ of democracy and rule of law. Observing that there is widespread perception that this wholesome principle is contemporaneously under strain, he asked the people in authority and high positions to keep law above everything in larger public interest and to further and enhance democratic echo system. Quoting Thomas Fuller, he said “Be you ever so high, the law is always above you.”

On this occasion, Shri Dhankhar emphasised that the dignity of judges and respect for judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism. He also called for a spirit of harmony and togetherness in the working of constitutional entities in the country.

Expressing his gratitude to the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shri Dhankhar said that on this occasion, he felt like experiencing trepidation reminiscent of his first appearance in court. He also thanked the judges and senior advocates who moulded him during his formative days.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju, the Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana, Judges of Supreme Court, Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, President of Supreme Court Bar Association & Senior Advocate, Shri Vikash Singh, functionaries of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Members of the Bar attended the felicitation ceremony.