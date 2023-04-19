A search and rescue operation is going on for #AnuragMaloo, an Indian climber who fell in deep crevasses on Mt Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world. Anurag went missing after he fell down from around 6000 meter while descending from camp III on Monday. He was climbing the summit to raise awareness for Sustainable Development Goals. Local Sherpas have descended to conduct a ground search and a helicopter with a Carbon dioxide detector is deployed for the search operation. Meanwhile, two Indian climbers Baljeet Kaur and Arjun Vajpai, who went missing Monday night in Mt Annapurna at 8091 meters, were rescued by Nepali rescuers.

