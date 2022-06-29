A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan in Trichy, Tamil Nadu on 01 June

New Delhi :A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Trichy on 01 Julay 2022 at 11:30 AM in R.V. Mahal, Masthan Street, Manpparai in Tiruchirappalli District under Karur Parliamentry constituency of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 2811 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 1.32 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1606 Divyangjan at Block/Panchayat level by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shri A Narayanawamy, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be the chief guest of the function and will inaugurate the camp. The function will be organized in the presence of Shri K. N. Nehru, Minister of Municipal Administration, Government of Tamil Nadu, ShriAnbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Ms. S. Jothi Mani, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Karur Constituency, Shri P. Abdul Samathu, MLA, Manapparaiand other dignitaries.

Shri M. Pradeep Kumar, District Collector, Tiruchirappalliand officers from ALIMCO will also be present during the function.