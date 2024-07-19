A regional consultation program on the science of natural farming was organized in Lucknow

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed “Regional Consultation Program on the Science of Natural Farming” today in Lucknow. On the occasion, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that while fulfilling the Prime Minister’s dream of “saving Mother Earth from chemicals”, we will try our best that in the coming times, farmers do chemical-free farming so that the coming generation remains healthy. He called upon the farmers of the country to do natural farming on a part of their land for three years will get subsidy. Shri Singh said that in the initial two years, when farmers do natural farming, the yield will be less and in such a situation, the government will give subsidy to the farmers. He said that farmers will get 1.5 times more price by selling grains, fruits and vegetables grown through natural farming.

The Union Minister said that laboratories will be set up in the agricultural universities of the country for the study and research of natural farming with the help of which natural farming will be helped in the country and the food reserves will also be filled.

Shri Singh said that one crore farmers of the country will be made aware about natural farming so that they can go to every corner of the country and promote it. He said that the central government will run a national level awareness campaign for natural farming in consultation with all stakeholders.

On the occasion, Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat said that natural farming and organic farming are two different things and it is important to understand this difference. He also highlighted the benefits of natural farming. He said that natural farming requires less water and is very beneficial for farmers. He said that it is a good thing that now the government has understood the importance of natural farming.

During the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that steps are being taken to promote natural farming products in Uttar Pradesh. All six agricultural universities have been instructed to improve certification laboratories. CM Yogi informed that four agricultural universities, 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and two central agricultural universities have been established in Uttar Pradesh.