A Record High of 82,961 cured of COVID in the last 24 hours in India

New Delhi: India continues to record a spate of very high recoveries. India logged in the highest number of single day recoveries in the last 24 hours. 82,961 COVID patients were cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals, steeply pushing the Recovery Rate to 78.53%.

The 7-day moving average of the Recoveries shows a consistent increase in the recoveries.

The total recovered cases stand at 39,42,360.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra (19423) contributed 23.41% of the new recoveries while the States of Andhra Pradesh (9628), Karnataka (7406), Uttar Pradesh (6680) and Tamil Nadu (5735) contributed 35.5% of the new recoveries.

Nearly 59% of the new recoveries came from these five States.

27 States/UTs are reporting Recovery Rate more than 70%.

There are 9,95,933 active cases in the country as on date.

The gap between Recovered and Active cases has crossed 29 lakh today (29,46,427). Recovered Cases are nearly 4 times (3.96) the number of Active Cases.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu compose close to 60% of the Active Cases.

70% of the Total Active Cases are found in nine most affected States/UTs.

90,123 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

With more than 20,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra is leading the tally. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (8846) and Karnataka (7576).

