A permanent exhibition titled “Black Diamond: Unveiling the Depths” to be inaugurated at National Science Centre tomorrow

The permanent exhibition titled ‘Black Diamond: Unveiling the Depths’ shall be jointly inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the august presence of Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shri Arunish Chawla, Joint Secretary & FA, Ministry of Coal Ms. Nirupama Kotru and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shri Sanjay Kaul.

The prime objective in developing the gallery has been to showcase the process of exploration and extraction of coal, the technologies used, safety protocols followed and to understand and appreciate the intricacies, technologies, value of minerals and mining and pivotal role of coal in shaping the global energy landscape, as well as dispelling the myth that coal mining is a polluting activity. This exposition will go a long way in fostering a spirit of enquiry, innovation & scientific temper in society and student in particular, and will create deeper understanding about coal.

This exhibition has been conceptualised, designed and curated by National Science Centre, Delhi (NCSM). High-resolution visuals and interactive exhibits in this exhibition bring the ancient world to life, offering a unique perspective on coal’s formation over millions of years. One can witness the geological processes that have shaped this valuable resource over millennia, offering a mesmerizing perspective on coal’s formation.

The large dynamic diorama of open-cast mining provides a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the grandeur and complexity of open-cast mining operations. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, this diorama showcases the intricacies of open-cast mining, providing a vivid and immersive experience that captures the scale and dynamism of the industry. One can walkthrough simulated coal mine that brings the mining process to life. Take a virtual descent into the depths of a coal mine with simulated coal mine lift. Once the magical lift descends to the deep coal seam, visitors come out and gear up with safety equipment for the next leg of the journey into the underground coal mine. Explore the workings of long wall mining machines and continuous miners showcased in a diorama, providing an up-close view of their operations. Witness the twin-bolt machine in a specially arranged setting, simplifying the explanation of the technology used to support the mine ceiling after coal extraction. The model of Ranigunj Mining Rescue Operation Capsule is a testament to human courage. Visitors experience the dramatic event where miners faced challenges to save lives.

The dragline simulator takes centre stage as a star attraction within the gallery. Here, visitors have the opportunity to virtually operate and grasp the nuances of controlling this colossal machine. The simulator seamlessly blends a real-world operation console with virtual representations of the boom bar and bucket, providing an interactive and instructive experience. “Coal Exploration” section will embark you on a modern exploration odyssey, witnessing the advanced technologies employed to uncover hidden coal reserves. A digital diorama on Kayakalp, a transformative initiative by Coal India Limited, represents a pioneering approach to land reclamation and environmental stewardship in the coal mining industry. The term “Kayakalp” translates to rejuvenation and the program aims to reclaim abandoned coal mines, transforming them into eco-parks or tourist spots.

This exhibition, proudly supported by the Ministry of Coal, transcends traditional displays by merging cutting-edge technology, immersive experiences, and a comprehensive exploration of coal’s geology, exploration, extraction, sustainable practices, and its pivotal role in shaping the global energy landscape. Through captivating displays, delve into the geological processes that transformed plant matter into the black gold we rely on today.

In essence, this exhibition isn’t just a journey into the depths of coal; it’s a narrative of innovation, sustainability, and the evolution of an industry that has shaped our world. The National Science Centre, Delhi extends heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Coal for making this immersive exploration possible. One should enjoy visiting this educational odyssey, where coal’s rich history and significance come to life, transcending the conventional boundaries of exhibitions and offering an experience that is truly unparalleled.