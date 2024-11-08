Bhubaneswar: A one-day workshop was organized by the School of Women’s Studies of Utkal University to commemorate 50 years of gender equality. The event was held in collaboration with the Vina Majumdar Memorial Trust, the Centre for Women’s Development Studies (New Delhi), and the School of Women’s Studies at Utkal University. The theme of the workshop was “Envisioning Change: Reading Towards Equality in the Global Era.”

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Utkal University, Professor Sabita Acharya, who attended as the chief guest. During the inauguration, Professor Jayanti Dora, Director of the School of Women’s Studies , highlighted the theme of the workshop and introduced the distinguished guests.

Professor Geetanjali Das, Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University, participated as a special guest and delivered a speech on gender equality. In addition, Professor N. Manimekalai (Director, CWDS) and Professor Renu Adalaka presented key insights on the workshop’s objectives.

Professor Ishita Mukhopadhyay (University of Calcutta) also spoke on the topic, while Dr. Nityananda Barik extended a vote of thanks to the dignitaries.

The workshop was attended by 16 students from various states of India, who presented their research papers in three sessions. This was the primary objective of the workshop. In the fourth session, two notable women Nirupama Mohapatrafrom the Self-Help Group and a self-reliant woman from Raghurajpur Sasmita Moharana shared their personal experiences and perspectives.

The sessions were coordinated by Professor Jayanti Dora (Director, School of Women’s Studies), Associate Professor Seema Mallik, Assistant Professor Swapna Prabhu, Dr. Urmimala Das (Former Head, Women’s Studies Research Center, Berhampur University), Dr. Ipsita Pattnayak (U.N. Women’s Empowerment College), Dr. Snigdharani Behera, Amisa Dalai, and Alakannada Gahira.

The concluding session featured Dr. Dharanidhar Nanda, Additional Secretary, who spoke on the role of women in contemporary society. Finally, Dr. Snigdharani Behera extended a vote of thanks to all participants and guests.