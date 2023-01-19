A New Age Johnson Experience Centre Opens In The City Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : H & R Johnson (India), the leading ceramic tiles manufacturer and division of Prism Johnson Limited, opened its latest Experience Centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Sarat Chandak, Executive Director& CEO of H & R Johnson (India). Commenting on the occasion he said, “Johnson has long held a strong belief in the philosophy of relentless innovation to pioneer the future of the categories we deal in. The new generation Experience Centres will completely elevate the buying and selection process for Lifestyle products, being a one-stop-shop for planning & designing residential as well as commercial spaces.”

This unique showroom is thematically designed with over 2,000 products and display mock-ups spread across over 4,000 square feet area and is located at the Ray Tower, 1st Floor N4/237 IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar – 751015.

With a rich legacy of 65 years in India, the brand has become a pioneer of many innovations in the tiling industry. Most of these innovations can be found in their exclusive Experience Centre located at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar. Bringing all the products from H & R Johnson under one roof, this Experience Centre boasts of the widest range of tiles for all different spaces, including residential interiors, exteriors, parking areas, commercial spaces and industrial spaces.

Mr. Sarat Chandak added, “As a well-established brand in the business of tiling, H & R Johnson (India) has always sought to push boundaries of defining lifestyles with their world-class products and innovations. With a focus on the key lifestyle elements of hygiene, concern for the environment and safety, Johnson is transforming the way consumers choose tiles with their unique offerings, such as stain free tiles, skid resistant floor and staircase solutions, environment friendly solar reflective roof tiles that reduce the need for cooling appliances.”

Mr. Vijay Mishra, President – Tiles Business, said “The focus of House of Johnson is to improve customer experience while purchasing tiles, sanitary ware and bath fittings under one roof, save precious time in the selection process, get the latest designs and most importantly guide the consumer in selecting the right product for their home, which is challenging as there are hundreds of similar looking tiles in the market with very little relevant and authentic information. Consumers in and around Bhubaneswar will get to see the widest range of products by a single reputed brand in the city. The trained staff here will help the Architects and Customers in the selection process and ensure that their buying experience remains pleasurable.”

Experience Centre Address:House of Johnson, Ray Tower, 1st Floor N4/237 IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar – 751015.