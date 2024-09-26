A Nationwide Success in Afforestation under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister launched the transformative campaign #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम #Plant4Mother by planting a Peepal sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with State Governments and Union Territories, aims to plant 80 Crore trees by September 2024 and **140 Crore trees** by March 2025. The campaign follows a “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approach, engaging citizens, communities, and local administrations in a concerted effort to restore India’s green cover. The response to the #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम campaign has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous states surpassing their plantation targets ahead of schedule.

States of Arunachal Pradesh(1.74 cr), Assam(3.17 cr), Chhattisgarh(2.04 cr), Gujarat(15.5 cr), Goa (5.4 lakh), Haryana(12.20 cr), Rajasthan(5.5 cr), Madhya Pradesh (4.41 cr), Punab (94 lakh), Nagaland (34.6 lakh), Odisha (4.3 cr), Telangana (8.34 cr) and Uttar Pradesh (26.5 cr) have exceeded the targets for September 2024 with strong community participation. Also, States of Bihar (1.46 cr), Kerala(11.8 lakh), Maharashtra(1.78 cr), Sikkim (12 lakh) and Uttarakhand (82 lakh) have contributed significantly in the success of the campaign. Further, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu are gearing up for their plantation activities in alignment with the monsoon season.

With a strong emphasis on community involvement and government collaboration, this initiative not only seeks to honour mothers but also aims to create a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.