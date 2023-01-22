A nation-wide painting competition to be organised in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas on ‘Parakram Diwas’

–23rd January 2023 is being observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to inspire students on life of the great leader and instill in them spirit of patriotism.

In the run to the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, a unique initiative to cope up with examination stress amongst the students, a nation-wide painting competition is being organised in 500 different Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) across the country on 23rd January,2023. The day is observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to inspire students on life of the great leader and instill in them spirit of patriotism.

To encourage creative expressions of students, various activities are being organized by Ministry of Education in the schools across the country including painting competition tomorrow.

The painting competition is expected to see diverse participation from students of various CBSE schools, students from State Boards, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in this unique creative expression of ideas. The theme of the competition is about becoming an ‘Exam Warrior ‘ based on the book written by the Prime Minister.

A total of 50 thousand students are expected to take part in this painting competition across the country. The nodal Kendriya Vidyalaya, where the event is to be organized will have 100 students from different schools as participants in this competition. Broadly the 70 students have been invited from nearby schools of State Board and CBSE schools in the district, 10 participants would be from Navodaya Vidyalaya and 20 students from nodal KVs as well as nearby KVs, if any in the district.

Five best entries will be awarded with a set of books on freedom fighters and topics of national importance and a certificate. Students and teachers are looking forward for this painting competition enthusiastically.