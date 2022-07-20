A. Narayanswamy says, there are no residential schools for SC students funded by this Ministry

New Delhi : There are no residential schools for SC students funded by this Ministry. However, the Ministry implements the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) under which meritorious SC students are provided admission in the best available residential schools. Details of residential schools, State–wise, being supported under the scheme is given at Annexure-I.
Number of students admitted in the SC Hostels funded under the SHRESHTA Scheme, year-wise for the last five years is at Annexure-II.
State wise allocation is not done under the Scheme of SHRESHTA since it is a central sector scheme. However, the details of funds allocated and released under the Scheme during the last 5 years are as under:
(Expenditure in 2020-21 and 2021-22 has been considerably less due to closure of schools due to COVID19)
Year
Budget Allocation
(Rs. in Crore)
Fund released
(Rs. in Crore)
2017-18
70
70
2018-19
50
36.08
2019-20
70
67.17
2020-21
100
55.81
2021-22
200
38.04
Annexure-I
Details of number of Residential Schools under the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA), State-wise.
S.No
Name of State/UTs
No. of Residential Schools
MODE-I
MODE-II
Andhra Pradesh
14
3
Bihar
6
0
Assam
1
0
Chattisgarh
6
0
Gujarat
1
0
Haryana
1
0
Himachal Pradesh
1
0
Jharkhand
7
0
Karnataka
8
10
Kerala
1
0
Madhya Pradesh
5
0
Maharashtra
3
12
Odisha
16
6
Rajasthan
5
3
Tamil Nadu
4
2
Telangana
0
2
Tripura
1
0
Uttar Pradesh
12
10
Uttarakhand
2
1
Annexure-II
Details of number of beneficiaries availing SC Hostels under the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA)
Name of the Scheme
2017-18
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
SHRESHTA
2985
3635
2835
3835
2635
This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanswamy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.