A. Narayanswamy says, there are no residential schools for SC students funded by this Ministry

New Delhi : There are no residential schools for SC students funded by this Ministry. However, the Ministry implements the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) under which meritorious SC students are provided admission in the best available residential schools. Details of residential schools, State–wise, being supported under the scheme is given at Annexure-I.

Number of students admitted in the SC Hostels funded under the SHRESHTA Scheme, year-wise for the last five years is at Annexure-II.

State wise allocation is not done under the Scheme of SHRESHTA since it is a central sector scheme. However, the details of funds allocated and released under the Scheme during the last 5 years are as under:

(Expenditure in 2020-21 and 2021-22 has been considerably less due to closure of schools due to COVID19)

Year

Budget Allocation

(Rs. in Crore)

Fund released

(Rs. in Crore)

2017-18

70

70

2018-19

50

36.08

2019-20

70

67.17

2020-21

100

55.81

2021-22

200

38.04

Annexure-I

Details of number of Residential Schools under the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA), State-wise.

S.No

Name of State/UTs

No. of Residential Schools

MODE-I

MODE-II

Andhra Pradesh

14

3

Bihar

6

0

Assam

1

0

Chattisgarh

6

0

Gujarat

1

0

Haryana

1

0

Himachal Pradesh

1

0

Jharkhand

7

0

Karnataka

8

10

Kerala

1

0

Madhya Pradesh

5

0

Maharashtra

3

12

Odisha

16

6

Rajasthan

5

3

Tamil Nadu

4

2

Telangana

0

2

Tripura

1

0

Uttar Pradesh

12

10

Uttarakhand

2

1

Annexure-II

Details of number of beneficiaries availing SC Hostels under the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA)

Name of the Scheme

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

SHRESHTA

2985

3635

2835

3835

2635

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanswamy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.