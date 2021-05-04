A mix of EVs, Hydrogen & CNG vehicle could provide clean transport to India: PHDCCI

New Delhi: PHDCCI organized an International Webinar on Making India an EV Nation: Learning Globally. Mr Rajeev Arun Ekka, IAS, Principle Secretary to CM, Principle Secretary (Dept. of Labor Emp. & Training, IT & e-Gov.) cum Labor Commissioner cum MD JBVNL, Government of Jharkhand, being the Chief Guest of the webinar, mentioned that while talking about Electric Vehicles, we should have keep in mind 3 factors: Pollution, Public Transport and Purchasing Power of the Public. EV Policy should incorporate the exemptions, subsidies and should also have a highlight of the low interest loans as compared to normal vehicles to attract the buyer. He further added that large numbers of charging stations are needed and the prices of the EVs should be competitive with the ones running on fuel.

Dr. Kamal Preet Singh, IAS, Secretary, Department of Transport, Food, Civil Supply & Consumer Protection, GAD, Government of Chhattisgarh was the Guest of Honor suggested that there should be standardization of the charging stations. He also requested the industries to come up with fast charging options. He added that financing companies should tie-up with the EV Companies to promote the sales.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in his presidential address complimented the Government of India and various State Governments, especially the Government of NCT of Delhi’s SWITCH DELHI, for their progressive policies and continuous endeavors for promoting adoption of EVs in India. Encouraging adoption of electric vehicles in India is one step out of the large number of steps which need to be taken for sustainable development.

Mr Salil Gupta, Co-Chairman, Power, RE & AE Committee, PHDCCI asked for Supportive Government policies and a favorable investment climate for achieving Atma Nirbharta in EV sector and create more employment opportunities.

Mr Ashish Modani, Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA Ltd shared his views on the EV Market Development where there is a need to Invest in creating awareness towards EV technology, tax benefits, financing options etc. He mentioned the need of more clarity on National EV Policy and Scrappage policy for ICE, etc. Government should support on the multi-level policy like Tax cuts/rebates, incentives for Localization, State and Centre coordination on issues faced.

Mr Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman, Power, RE & AE Committee, PHDCCI invited new investments in EV sector and that PHDCCI will hand hold them.

ICRA was the Knowledge Partner and the Knowledge Report was released during the webinar.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary-General, PHD Chamber gave the opening remarks of the technical session where he expressed the optimism that India had a huge EV market and that investors should keep a long term perspective He added that the emerging technology and the introduction of new systems will be a huge opportunity for the new jobs and required skill development.

Mr Hugo Spowers, Founder, Riversimple, UK explained by the business models have to change and how both battery & hydrogen driven vehicles are the next big thing. According to him, a mix of EVs, Hydrogen & CNG vehicle could provide clean transport to India

Ms Purnima Voria, Founder & CEO, National US India Chamber of Commerce, USA said that in Sept 2018, the Hon’ble PM of India, Mr. Narendra Modi mentioned his vision for Electric Vehicle market in India and the process of adapting global practices. She added that many US based companies are looking to invest in India in EV sector and technology exchange.

Mr Bobby Ravji, MD, Bloova Ltd., UK, explained how the right component inside the charging stations can impact its efficiency. They mentioned the benefits of creating massive battery storage units and working in collaboration with the government.

Mr Skrypnyk Sergiy, Project Head, CARIS EV LLC, Ukraine showed the benefits of creating the right infrastructure when it comes to the charging stations.

The webinar was moderated by Dr. Yogesh Srivastav, Assistant Secretary-General, PHD Chamber and was attended by many industry stalwarts pan-India. ICRA was the Knowledge Partner; EV Tech News was the Media Partner. A large number of foreign investors and 190 delegates from auto industry participated.

The Webinar was supported by DLF India; Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd; JK Tyre & industries ltd; Marble City; Paramount Cables ltd; SMC Investments and Advisors Limited; Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic; DCM Shriram Industries ltd; Radico Khaitan ltd; Timberworkz; Jaguar Overseas and Instinct Power & Infra.