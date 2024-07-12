Kathmandu: A landslide swept two buses carrying an estimated 63 passengers, on Madan-Ashrit Highway in Central Nepal into the Trishuli River, this morning.

“As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer, Chitwan confirmed.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ directed all government agencies to search and rescue the passengers.

“I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers,” Dahal posted on X.