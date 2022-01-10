A knowledgeable individual is the building block of a just society, and a progressive society – Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today virtually addressed the 82nd Indian Public Schools’ Conference (IPSC) Principals’ Conclave organised by Doon School today.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that National Education Policy (2020) focusses on equitable and inclusive education with special emphasis given on Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Groups. An inclusive classroom benefits everyone from myriad experiences and viewpoints, and understand the various challenges facing this country, he added. The Minister urged all the schools attending the conclave to reflect how inclusive our leading schools are and what more can be done towards ensuring that every child in the country gets the best education.

The Minister stated that a knowledgeable individual is the building block of a good society, a just society, and a progressive society. The will to learn, apply and pass that knowledge forward has pushed humanity as far as it has, from discovering fire, to farming, to soaring past the skies and floating amongst the stars. He stressed that tt is the duty of every single one of us to do what is best for our children to give them the fundamental right to education, to guide them to their full potential, and thereby make our country and this world a better, more inclusive place.

The Minister was happy to know that IPSC which started in 1939 with a few residential schools now has a strength of 81 schools including Sainik Schools and Military Schools. The annual meet of the Headmasters, Headmistresses of more than 80 leading schools of India holds significant weight in terms of the power to influence the generation of tomorrow.

Pradhan expressed his confidence that the Conclave has been productive where everyone has learnt something new, something to reflect on, something to innovate and implement in their respective schools so that they are able to produce curious, learned, and well-informed leaders for the society and the nation.

The IPSC (Indian Public Schools’ Conference), since its inception in 1939, has guided public schools in India in forming traditions that also build character and personality of students engendering a well-rounded education.

Mrs. Nishi Misra, Chairperson of the IPSC, Dr. Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster Doon School were also present on the occasion.