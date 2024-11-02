A high-level Indian Delegation Participated in G-20 DRRWG Ministerial Meeting in Belem, Brazil

A high-level Indian Delegation, led by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr. PK Mishra, took part in G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Ministerial Meeting from 30th October to 1st November 2024, held in Belem, Brazil.

With the active participation of the Indian Delegation, consensus arrived in finalising the first Ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). In his inventions, during various Ministerial sessions, Dr. PK Mishra shared the progress made by the Government of India in reducing disaster risks and in upscaling disaster financing in India.

Dr. PK Mishra emphasized India’s proactive approach to disaster risk reduction (DRR), on five priorities of DRRWG, which were enunciated during Indian Presidency of G20 i.e. Early warning systems, Disaster resilient infrastructure, DRR financing, Resilient recovery and Nature based solutions. In the disaster resilient infrastructure, he shared Prime Minister’s global initiative of Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), which has now 40 countries and 7 International Organisations, as members.

The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister reiterated Government of India’s commitment to the Sendai Framework and called for increased international collaboration on knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and sustainable development to enhance disaster resilience globally.

Indian Delegation also participated in Troika meeting with the Ministers of Brazil and South Africa, and held bilateral meetings with ministers from the host country Brazil and other countries namely Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Germany, and Heads of invited International Organisations.

Responding to the call by UNSG on Extreme Heat, Principal Secretary to the PM, shared experience & steps being taken including the focus on promoting traditional practices to suit local conditions.

The first DRR WG was established on India’s initiative during its Presidency of G20 in 2023. Dr Mishra, congratulated the Brazilian Presidency on its continuation of the DRRWG, and scaling it up to Ministerial level and affirmed India’s support to South Africa on DRRWG on their upcoming G20 Presidency next year.

India’s participation underscores its growing role in global DRR efforts and its commitment to building a safer and more resilient world.