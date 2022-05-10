A high level delegation from UAE led by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy to visit India

New Delhi :A high level delegation led by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy accompanied by H.E. Ahmed Belhouli Al Falasi , UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship & SMEs is visiting India from 11-05-2022.

During the visit, the delegation would be meeting with Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles on 11/05/2022 and 13/05/2022 in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations.

The visit provides an excellent opportunity to further strengthen the already close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries. The visit also includes interactions with key investors of both sides.

The bilateral trade between two countries stood at US$ 65.1 billion, making UAE India’s 3rd largest trading partner. There is a potential of this trade growing to $ 100 billion. India is on an ambitious path to achieve US $ 5 trillion GDP by 2025 and UAE is considered as a valuable partner in India’s journey to realize this goal.

A number of engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B Events, Industry interactions, Investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting UAE delegation during their stay in India.