A High-Level Committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah approves Rs. 1115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity building projects for various states

New Delhi: A High-Level Committee, under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has approved Rs.1115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity building projects for various states. The committee, comprising of Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister and Vice Chairman NITI Aayog as members considered the proposal to mitigate Landslide Risk in 15 States, for funding from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) and another proposal for training and capacity building of Civil Defense volunteers in all States and UT’s under Preparedness and Capacity Building from the funding window of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The High-Level Committee has approved the National Landslide Risk Mitigation project in 15 States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) at a total cost of Rs. 1000 crore. The committee approved Rs. 139 crore for Uttarakhand, Rs. 139 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs.378 crore for eight North East States, Rs.100 crore for Maharashtra, Rs.72 crore Karnataka, Rs. 72 crore for Kerala, Rs.50 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs.50 crore for West Bengal.

HLC has also approved another project for training and capacity building of civil defense in all States/ UT’s at a total outlay of Rs.115.67 crore. Earlier, the committee had approved Urban Flood Risk Mitigation Projects in seven cities at a total outlay of Rs 3075.65 crore and GLOF Risk Management in 4 states at a total outlay of Rs. 150 crores from NDMF.

To fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of disaster resilient India, Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has taken several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country. A number of steps have been taken to prevent any extensive loss to life and property during disasters by strengthening disaster risk reduction system in India.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah more than Rs.21,476 crore has already been released to the states during this year. This include Rs.14,878.40 crore from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 26 States, Rs.4,637.66 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 States, Rs.1,385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 States and Rs.574.93 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 06 States.