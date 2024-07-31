A HELP program will establish a vital link between the livestock farmers and the Department: Puran Kr. Gurung

The Minister Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, Shri Puran Kr. Gurung launched the ‘A-HELP’ (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) program at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok yesterday. Advisor, Rural Development Department Smt. Kala Rai attended as special Guest to the event.

During his address, Shri Gurung mentioned that A HELP program will establish a vital link between the livestock farmers and the Department. He further added that this initiative is a significant step in promoting livestock health, extension services, and women empowerment, potentially leading to improved livestock productivity and rural development.

Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) Smt. Alka Upadhayaya addressed the gathering through her video message and encouraged the A-HELP workers to contribute to the development of the livestock sector by adequately supporting farmers by filling the existing gaps in the extension activities at the farmers’ doorstep.

The program started with the welcome address by Dr. Sharman Rai, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Sikkim. He mentioned that on the ground, agents will contribute to disease control, animal tagging and livestock insurance.

A HELP is the novel extension initiative of DAHD, Government of India, leveraging the services of SHG platform of NRLM for Animal husbandry activities. The program has successfully implemented already in 12 States/UTs including Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala and Assam.

During the event, specialized A-HELP Kits were distributed to Pashu Sakhis, who will be trained and will be accredited as A HELP. The event witnessed a participation of more than 500 participants including progressive farmers and Pashu Sakhis.