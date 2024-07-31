A helicopter of the Nepali Army en route to Nepaljung from Dolpa, carrying a patient, has made an emergency landing on farmfield due to bad weather

A helicopter of the Nepali Army en route to Nepaljung from Dolpa, carrying a patient, has made an emergency landing at Lekbesi of Surkhet due to bad weather. The helicopter was carrying a high altitude sickness patient, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nar Bahadur BC, to Nepaljung for treatment.

According to the chief of the District Police Office, Surkhet, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupesh Khadka, due to bad weather, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Lekbesi-6, Surkhet. The helicopter landed on a farm field at around 12 PM. Once the weather improved, the helicopter was brought to the Surkhet Airport.