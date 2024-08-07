A helicopter carrying 4 Chinese nationals crashed in Nuwakot, Nepal; 5 people died

Second air crash in almost 10 days in Nepal. A helicopter carrying 4 Chinese nationals crashed in Nuwakot, approx 60km from Kathmandu.The Air Dynasty Helicopter 9N-AJD helicopter crashed in Nuwakot, Nepal, with at least five people on board, including the five passengers. The incident occurred in a forested area outside Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. This accident follows closely on the heels of a recent plane crash near Kathmandu airport that resulted in 18 fatalities.

5 people died when #AirDynasty helicopter crashed in Suryachaur forest of Nuwakot, Nepal. Pilot Arun Malla and four Chinese nationals were in it.