A grand statue of Rani Padmavati will be built on Manuabhan Tekri Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Bhoomi Pujan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today performed Bhoomi Pujan at Manuabhan Tekri in Bhopal for installation of statue of Rani Padmavati that depicts courage and valor of Indian history. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had made this announcement in the conference of Rajput Samaj at Chief Minister’s residence today and immediately implemented it and performed Bhoomi Pujan.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the statue will become an important medium in making the new generation aware and inspired by the contribution of Rani Padmavati. Co-operative Minister Dr. Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Transport and Revenue Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma participated in Bhoomi Pujan. Officers and members of Rajput society were present along with Shri Rampal Singh and public representatives.