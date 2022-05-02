A good movie made anywhere in the world, and even in India, should be acknowledged – ace Singer Sonu Nigam

New Delhi : There is little need to discuss the issue of films breaking the language barrier and tasting success nationally, said ace singer Sonu Nigam.

He spoke at the Interactive Session with Trail Blazer Sonu Nigam organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) today.

On the trend of southern films doing crazy business recently, Sonu Nigam said, “a good movie made anywhere in the world, and even in India, should be acknowledged without being surprised”, he said, adding, “Why are we surprised?”

In her welcome address, Jayanti Dalmia, President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), said that singer Sonu Nigam’s journey – from being a child prodigy to a master of melody – is a truly inspirational story.

“This programme is an excellent opportunity to be motivated by his life story”, she said.

Ms Dalmia pointed to his vast repertoire of work that spans 6000 songs and 32 languages so far, to which the singer said that it is easy to take credit, but he still does not know how it has happened and thanked the power above for the opportunity.

On whether money or fame was his motivation, Sonu Nigam said that money is a by-product of success, and work gets a bigger priority for him. Alluding to his industry peers, he said that if I sing well, I will earn respect, and more work will follow.

“One gets respect when the peers begin to acknowledge the talent”, he said.

The singer also alluded to the independent music scene in the country and said, “singles are coming out, and lots of good music is coming to the fore”, adding, “in the future, independent music is going to grow even more”.