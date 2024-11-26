A giant leap towards Aatmanirbharta in defence technology

The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), on behalf of the Indian Army, and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), formalized a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at MCTE, Mhow. This initiative is designed to accelerate research and development in cutting-edge technologies tailored for military applications.

This landmark MoU underscores the commitment to develop indigenous solutions in emerging domains, including Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, Wireless Communication, Digital Twin, Sensory Augmentation, and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

Key highlights of the MoU:

Establishing a Centre of Excellence at MCTE as a hub for innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Collaborative R&D efforts to address critical military problem definitions and operational challenges.

Development and testing of field-ready prototypes in identified technology verticals.

Organizing workshops, seminars, and executive training programs to enhance skill development.

Leveraging C-DAC’s state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and MCTE’s operational expertise for real-world application testing.

CoE to drive AtmaNirbharta and Innovation in defense

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, MeitY, commended the establishment of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) by CDAC and MCTE at MCTE’s premises in Mhow, Indore. He highlighted that the centre is envisioned to spearhead all applied research and foster collaborative efforts between MCTE, CDAC, and other MeitY organizations.

Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant, MCTE, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “With the establishment of the CoE, MCTE and C-DAC are embarking on a journey of technological excellence and mutual growth. I am confident that this partnership will serve as a beacon for future collaborations, driving advancements that are critical to national defense and self-reliance.”

Dr. E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He noted, “This initiative will provide an unparalleled opportunity to apply advanced computing technologies to critical defense challenges, furthering our mission to strengthen India’s strategic capabilities through innovation.”

The establishment of this CoE exemplifies the Indian Army’s leadership in adopting and integrating futuristic technologies, setting a new benchmark for military-academic collaborations.