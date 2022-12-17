A delegation from Nepal visited Odisha on 15-16th December, on a learning-cum-exposure visit to know about the State’s leading practices in Faecal Sludge

Bhubaneswar : A delegation from Nepal visited Odisha on 15-16th December on a learning-cum-exposure visit to know more about the State’s leading practices in Faecal Sludge & Septage Management (FSSM) & City Wide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS).

The Team comprising Mayors, municipal officials, engineers, practitioners were oriented on Odisha’s model of community-led decentralised waste water management, including co-treatment and sanitation workers’ welfare and safety.

Director Municipal Administration, Shri Sangramjit Nayak presented a comprehensive account of Odisha’s FSSM and CWIS journey highlighting its uniqueness.

The participants visited the Septage Treatment Plant (SeTP) at Bhubaneswar and the co-treatment plant at Puri to understand the nature-based treatment technology. They were enthused to interact with the SHG responsible for managing it.

The delegation showed their keenness to take back key learnings from the visit and prepared their group action plan to implement. The visit was organised by the Odisha Water Academy in collaboration with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).