A crucial decade for India to shape its future: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

New Delhi : Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Private Limited today said that we not only need smart cities but cities that are built for the future.

Addressing the ‘FICCI’s 95th Annual Convention & AGM’, Mr Chandrasekaran stated that ensuring interoperable digital health records will be the key, as will reimagining the health workforce to make more efficient use of the limited resources. “The scope and scale of economic reform has been fast-paced and this will drive productivity improvements and continued growth in capital accumulation,” he added.

Reform he said, will be a key pillar that will propel fundamentals of India’s performance in the coming decades, which have a major growth opportunity for the country. While the country can look forward to becoming a $25-30 trillion economy in its 100th year of Independence, it is also crucial to spread the gains of the future to everyone, including informal workers, agricultural labourers, and women, said Mr Chandrasekaran.

He further stated that the government reforms continue even after the pandemic which has set a strong foundation for a renewed vision for India in 2047. He mentioned that the pace of structural reforms has picked up further, highlighting measures like labour reforms, PM Gati Shakti, and national asset monetization plan, production link incentive scheme to boost domestic manufacturing, higher investment limits for small businesses, power sector reforms and aggressive disinvestment targets.

Mr Sanjeev Mehta, President FICCI, said that after a tumultuous two years dominated by a once-in-a-century virus, there are signs to believe that the worst of the times may be behind us. He further said that the Indian economy is gradually picking up and growing from strength-to-strength. Acknowledging, Mr Chandrasekaran’s address Mr Mehta said that it was a speech laced with hope and optimism for our great country.