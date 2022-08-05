A child’s Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme of the Anganwadi Services Scheme, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : A child’s Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme of the Anganwadi Services Scheme. The benefits under the scheme can be accessed using the mother’s Aadhaar card. Anganwadi Services scheme is being digitized by the Ministry through the POSHAN Tracker App to enable the Ministry to identify the beneficiaries as part of the programme as a whole and to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutrition to the children, Pregnant Women and Lactating mothers and adolescents girl beneficiaries, who move within the State or outside the state due to any reason. A migration module for shifting from one AWC to another has been provided in POSHAN Tracker to facilitate nutrition to migrant beneficiaries.

So far approximately 10.63 crore beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme as per Poshan Tracker and approximately 53% have been Aadhar verified covering around 5.61 crore beneficiaries. However, all beneficiaries registered are benefited under the Scheme.

The number of beneficiaries of Supplementary Nutrition along with their Aadhaar seeding status is tabulated as below:

S.No. State/UT Total Beneficiaries (children 6 mo-6 years plus P&LM) Aadhaar Verified Aadhaar Verified (%) 1. Andaman & Nicobar Islands 15578 9753 63% 2. Andhra Pradesh 3216993 2698967 84% 3. Arunachal Pradesh 44696 9613 22% 4. Assam 4360573 3417745 78% 5. Bihar 11236775 2826131 25% 6. Chhattisgarh 2840904 2227967 78% 7. Dadra & Nagar Haveli – Daman & Diu 35280 7957 23% 8. Delhi 770476 497300 65% 9. Goa 85235 12003 14% 10. Gujarat 3867909 3649489 94% 11. Haryana 1624033 972529 60% 12. Himachal Pradesh 560902 243973 43% 13. J&K 786488 190337 24% 14. Jharkhand 3403921 224919 7% 15. Karnataka 4304401 1527558 35% 16. Kerala 3113215 1037706 33% 17. Ladakh 19749 7299 37% 18. Lakshadweep 4779 188 4% 19. Madhya Pradesh 8805462 7313705 83% 20. Maharashtra 7417008 1604347 22% 21. Manipur 366578 213470 58% 22. Meghalaya 485082 22462 5% 23. Mizoram 128802 54631 42% 24. Nagaland 88075 2126 2% 25. Odisha 5136335 1510870 29% 26. Puducherry 37986 5169 14% 27. Punjab 1019356 161348 16% 28. Rajasthan 4825369 1418929 29% 29. Sikkim 48828 18015 37% 30. Tamil Nadu 3608890 3493282 97% 31. Telangana 2412842 879201 36% 32. Tripura 390120 143713 37% 33. UT-Chandigarh 53842 53167 99% 34. Uttar Pradesh 20257334 12076212 60% 35. Uttarakhand 891762 99089 11% 36. West Bengal 10042050 7513340 75% Total 106307628 56144510 53%

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.