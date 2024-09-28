Bhubaneswar: A campus of ‘National Forensic Science University’ will be established in Odisha. This campus will provide education on cyber security to the students of Odisha. A representative team of this National University met Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi today at Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed the matter.

Stating that there is a need for such an institution in the state in view of increasing cyber crime, the Chief Minister said that the state government will provide all kinds of support to establish this campus.

The Chief Minister said that it will also help in creating competent experts in the field of crime investigation and crime prevention. This will facilitate training of police officers in the state on cyber security and also help in meeting the requirement of scientific officers in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Director, National Forensic Sciences University, Delhi, and other officials were present.