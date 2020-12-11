A 3 days Design Training Programme of Handloom Weavers for Development of Innovative Handloom Products in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to develop market led designs focusing on production of fabrics, suitable for home furnishing, apparel, Saree, stole, shawl with eco-friendly colours and commercialization of these products, a project ‘Commercialization of Handloom Products Developed by NIFT, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Central Silk Board, Bengaluru’ has been sanctioned by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha. The programme is implemented by State Agency for Development of Handloom Clusters (SADHAC), Bhubaneswar in association with NIFT, Bhubaneswar and Central Silk Board, Bengaluru. The project shall be implemented in 5 clusters namely Atta(Keonjhar), Nuapatana(Cuttack), Gopalpur (Jajpur), Birabarapur (Cuttack) and Bhagamunda (Keonjhar).

The project aims to develop designs, eco-friendly colour recipes, training of weaver artisans on product development and natural dye process, sample development. Further commercialization of fabrics developed under the project shall be explored through State apex organizations like Boyanika, Utkalika, Serifed and Bastralaya as well as at National level organizations like Fabindia, Taneira (Tata Group) etc. In this regard a MoU has been executed with Fabindia by SADHAC.

A three day training programme on ‘Design development’ for 10 artisans under the project has been started from 10th December, 2020 at NIFT, Bhubaneswar. The weavers will be trained on colour concept, colour trend, weaving texture and structure and designing and sourcing.

Weaver artisans from different area like Atta, Nuapatana, Gopalpur and Birabarapur has attended the training programme, who in turn act as ‘MCMs’ to train more weaver artisans in their respective cluster area to develop such fabrics in Natural dyes.

