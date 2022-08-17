9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting to be held in Bangkok today; EAM S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Bangkok

The 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting will be held in Bangkok today. The meeting will be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, and Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr S Jaishankar. Dr. S Jaishankar arrived in Thailand yesterday to attend the meeting. Both the countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Dr. Jaishankar began his Thailand visit by meeting the Indian community. He shared with them the achievements and aspirations of New India and welcomed their enthusiasm to contribute to India’s progress. He also thanked India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) for organising the event. Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, Dr. Jaishankar discussed the surge in energy prices across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war and defended India’s crude oil imports from Russia by terming it the best deal for the country.

The External Affairs Minister further said that India’s relationship with the ASEAN has emerged as a key cornerstone of India’s foreign policy. The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok. The meeting will enhance bilateral relations in all dimensions including political security economic trade and investment connectivity social and culture cooperation as well as strengthen regional and sub-regional cooperation, and revitalize bilateral relations after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both sides will witness the signing ceremony of two Memorandum of Understandings between Thailand and India. The Memorandum of Understanding on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between the Department of Medical Services of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Indian Council of Medical Research of the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India will be signed. The Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting between the Prasar Bharati and the Thai Public Broadcasting Service is also expected to be signed.

Both sides noted that India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India’s ‘Act East’ policy is complemented by Thailand’s ‘Look West’ policy. Thailand is the Chairman of ASEAN for 2019 and also country Coordinator for India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership for 2018-21.