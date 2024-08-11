9th Annual Convention & Librarians’ Day Seminar by Odisha Library Academy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Library Academy successfully hosted its 9th Annual Convention & celebrated National Librarians’ Day with a Seminar on August 11, 2024, at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar. The event, themed “Rejuvenating the Movement: Revive the Commitment for Odisha Library Advancement (RMRCOLA),” brought together library professionals, educators, researchers, and policymakers from across the state to discuss the future of library services in Odisha.

The convention commenced with a warm welcome and registration, followed by an inaugural function that featured the lighting of the lamp and a floral tribute to Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, the father of Library Science in India, in honor of his 132nd birth anniversary. Dr. Banamber Sahoo, Founding President and Organization Secretary of RMRCOLA-2024, Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, President of Odisha Library Academy, and keynote speaker Prof. Baman Parida, former professor at Utkal University, addressed the gathering, setting the tone for a day of insightful discussions.

One of the event’s key moments was the release of a commemorative souvenir, which was followed by a speech from the Chief Guest, Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director of ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar. She highlighted the importance of the Librarian in the society. She also emphasized the importance of library in development of human resources in the society. The event also honored several library professionals for their outstanding contributions to the field, further highlighting the vital role of libraries in fostering knowledge and community development. Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda, Secretary, Odisha Library Academy proposed the vote of thanks.

The seminar sessions were a major highlight, featuring in-depth discussions on “Rejuvenating the Movement for Odisha Library Advancement,” led by Dr. Basudev Mohanty and Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo. A significant proposal titled “Libraries Offering Knowledge And Scholarly Utilities To Rural And Urban Areas (Lokasutra)” was presented and discussed extensively. The proposal, which outlines nine key areas for the advancement of the library system in Odisha. The Lokasutra proposal will be submitted to the Government of Odisha for consideration, with the aim of significantly improving the library system across the state. This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in the overall development and modernization of libraries in Odisha, ensuring that they continue to serve as vital centers of knowledge and learning for all. Another session focused on the initiatives of the Bakul Foundation, while a panel discussion titled “SWOT Analysis of Library Services” brought together experts to explore the current challenges and opportunities in the library sector. The panel was moderated by Dr. Satya Ranjan Sahu and included esteemed panelists Dr. Kamal Lochan Jena, Mr. Rudra Prasad Behera, Dr. Pragyna Das, Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra, Dr. Sisir Mohanty, and Dr. Bibhu Prasad Panda. Distinguished personalities including Prof. Bulu Maharana, Dr. L.K. Bhola and Prof. P. Jena made notable contributions to the event.

The event concluded with a valedictory ceremony, where key figures such as Dr. D.P. Sandha, Retired from CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, who served as the Seminar Director, and Dr. Debdutta Bhattacharya, Scientist-E at ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar, delivered closing remarks. They emphasized the ongoing need to advance library services in Odisha. The valedictory program was chaired by Dr. Dipak Kumar Khuntia, Vice-President of the Odisha Library Academy and a faculty member at XIM Bhubaneswar. Dr. Basudev Mohanty from IOP, Bhubaneswar, served as the Rapporteur General for the seminar.

This was followed by the Odisha Library Academy General Body Meeting, which provided a platform for members to discuss future initiatives and strategies.

The 9th Annual Convention & Librarians’ Day Seminar was a resounding success, fostering dialogue, collaboration, and a renewed commitment to enhancing the role of libraries in Odisha’s educational and cultural landscape. The Odisha Library Academy extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants, speakers, and supporters who made this event possible and looks forward to continued progress in the coming years.