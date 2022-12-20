980 dancers selected for National Level Competition of Grand Finale of Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav 2023

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture has organised two-day National Level Competition (Grand Finale) of the Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav 2023. The first day of the competition was held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on 19th December. The competition is being organised on 20th December and 980 dancers have been selected for taking part in the National Level Competition (Grand Finale).

Sangrain Dance Academy, sangrain umbrella dance(Tripura)

Shradha and Aditi, Bharatyanatam,(Karnataka)

The Grand Finale will also feature a special function in the evening of 20th Dec., 2022 which will be graced by the august presence of Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri OM Birla; Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region Shri G.K Reddy; Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of state for Culture and External Affairs Shri Meenakashi Lekhi and Minister of state for Defence Shri Ajay Bhatt.

Gedi Lok Nritya (Chhattisgarh)

Maneesha Nrityalaya, classical,(Maharashtra)

Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav 2023 is the dance competition event being organised by the Ministry of Culture andvMinistry of Defence, under the aegis of Republic Day Celebration 2023. The competition is being held in 3 stages i.e. State-UT level, Zone level and National Level.

Swati Agarwal & Group, classical, (Rajasthan)

Ach Dance Group,Jhumur, (Odissha)

Entries were sought from 15th Oct. to 10th November 2022 from the participants in the age group of 17-30 years in the genres of Folk/Tribal, Classical and Contemporary/Fusion. State-UT level and Zonal level competitions have been conducted from 17th Nov. to 10th Dec. 2022 by the seven Zonal Cultural Centres of the Ministry of Culture.

500 dancers chosen from the finalists would perform a grand cultural show during the Republic Day 2023 on the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’. For this purpose a creative team of renowned choreographers, composers, writers and creative designers have been engaged to conceptualise a seamless cultural show.