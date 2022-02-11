966,363 electric vehicles presently on road across the country

New Delhi :

In order to promote adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in the country, the Government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme since 2015 on pan India basis. Presently, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

Further, following steps have been taken by the Government for adoption of electric vehicles in the country:

The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles. Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.

GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles on roads, State/UT- ANNEXURE.

State wise number of electric vehicles as on 31-01-2022

State Name Grand Total Andaman & Nicobar Island 159 Arunachal Pradesh 20 Assam 47,947 Bihar 64,241 Chandigarh 1,931 Chhattisgarh 13,428 Delhi 132,302 Goa 1,686 Gujarat 17,593 Haryana 26,780 Himachal Pradesh 711 Jammu and Kashmir 1,527 Jharkhand 12,171 Karnataka 82,046 Kerala 15,022 Ladakh 5,496 Maharashtra 58,815 Manipur 540 Meghalaya 28 Mizoram 20 Nagaland 171 Odisha 12,282 Puducherry 1,614 Punjab 10,142 Rajasthan 53,141 Sikkim 2,425 Tamil Nadu 50,296 Tripura 7,593 UT of DNH and DD 277 Uttar Pradesh 276,217 Uttarakhand 25,451 West Bengal 44,291 Grand Total 966,363

The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4 and data for Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.