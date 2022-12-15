959 coaches working in SAI currently: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : Appointment of coaches for different sports disciplines in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the recognized different National Sports Federations (NSFs) is a continuous and dynamic process. The NSFs are allowed to hire foreign experts on their own within their respective Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) allocations. However, each NSF is mandated to create the Key Result Areas for the coaches hired in consultation with SAI. In SAI, at present, 959 coaches are working and all are Indian nationals.

Emoluments for Indian coaches and international coaches are different. The emoluments and facilities provided to Indian Coaches are as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations, and the terms laid down in the contractual agreements in respect of the contractual coaches. As far as Foreign Coaches are concerned, they are appointed as per the recommendations of the concerned NSFs on the basis of demand-supply scenario of international coaches, prevailing market rates in comparable cases, qualifications/experiences, and last pay drawn. Emoluments may vary across disciplines depending on the demand-supply scenario in that sport.

The Government (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) has already revised emoluments/facilities for foreign coaches/experts in February, 2022, which is based on the demand-supply scenario and prevailing market rates, but the same may not be more than the 30% of the overall approved budget of the NSF. As regards Indian coaches, they are regulated as per the recommendation/guidelines of the 7th CPC. The Coaches working in respective Pay Levels on regular basis are granted annual increments as mentioned in the 7th CPC matrix and the Coaches working on contract basis are given 10% increment annually. The remuneration details of coaches are given below:-

Contractual Assistant Coach – ₹50,300; Coach – ₹1,05,000; Senior Coach – ₹1,25,000; Chief Coach – ₹1,65,000.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.