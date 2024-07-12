92 General Class coaches installed in 46 trains; plan to increase the number in 22 other trains also

In order to provide convenience to the general category passengers, Indian Railways has expanded the number of coaches in 46 different important long-distance trains, by installing 92 new general category coaches in them. Further, 22 other trains have also been identified and a plan has been made to install additional general class coaches in them soon.
Trains in which the decision to install additional coaches has been taken, include the following:
- 15634/15633 Guwahati Bikaner Express,
- 15631/15632 Guwahati Barmer Express,
- 15630/15629 Silghat Town Tambaram Nagaon Express,
- 15647/15648 Guwahati Lokmanya Tilak Express,
- 15651/15652 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express,
- 15653/15654 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express,
- 15636/15635 Guwahati Okha Express,
- 12510/12509 Guwahati Bengaluru Superfast Express,
- 15909/15910 Dibrugarh Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express,
- 20415/20416 Varanasi Indore Super-Fast Express,
- 20413/20414 Kashi Mahakal Varanasi Indore Superfast Express,
- 13351/13352 Dhanbad Alappuzha Express,
- 14119/14120 Kathgodam Dehradun Express,
- 12976/12975 Jaipur Mysore Superfast Express,
- 17421/17422 Tirupati Kollam Express,
- 12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express,
- 12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Express,
- 16527/16528 Yesvantpur Kannur Express,
- 16209/16210 Ajmer Mysore Express,
- 16236/16235 Mysore Tuticorin Express,
- 16507/16508 Jodhpur Bengaluru Express,
- 20653/20654 KSR Bengaluru City Belagavi Superfast Express,
- 17311/17312 Chennai Central Hubli Superfast Express,
- 12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Ang Express,
- 16559/16590 Bangalore City Sangli Rani Chennamma Express,
- 09817/09818 Kota Junction Danapur Superfast Express,
- 19813/19814 Kota Sirsa Express,
- 12972/12971 Bhavnagar Bandra Terminus Superfast Express,
- 19217/19218 Veraval Junction Mumbai Bandra Veraval Junction Saurashtra Janata Express,
- 22956/22955 Mumbai Bandra – Bhuj Kutch Superfast Express,
- 20908/20907 Bhuj Dadar Sayaji Nagari Superfast Express,
- 11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udayan Express,
- 12111/12112 Mumbai Amravati Superfast Express,
- 12139/12140 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal Nagpur Sevagram Express
These additional coaches installed in all these trains will provide a lot of relief to the general public in travelling.