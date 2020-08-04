91 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack City

Cuttack: Out of the 121 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 91 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 12 recoveries have been reported recently .
#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)
Out of the 121 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 91 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).
Another 12 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/reKGoIqO4P
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 4, 2020
#COVID19 report of #Cuttack District, Aug, 03:
Out of 121 +ve cases shown by @IPR_Odisha , 17 have already been reported earlier.
Break-up of +ve cases:-
Athagarh-1
Barang-7
Narsinghpur-2
Badamba-1
Sadar-2
CMC-108(Repeated-17)
Details will be shared by @CMCCuttack &@pd_drda
— Cuttack DM (@CuttackDM) August 4, 2020