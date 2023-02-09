9 water disputes Tribunals have been constituted to adjudicate inter-State River water disputes out of which 5 Tribunals have adjudicated the water disputes: Bishweswar Tudu

For adjudication of disputes relating to waters of inter-State rivers and river valley thereof, the Parliament has enacted the Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956. When any request under the said Act is received from any State Government in respect of any water dispute on the inter-State rivers and the Central Government is of the opinion that the water dispute cannot be settled by negotiations, the Central Government constitutes a Water Disputes Tribunal for the adjudication of the water dispute. So far 9 water disputes Tribunals have been constituted to adjudicate inter-State River water disputes out of which 5 Tribunals have adjudicated the water disputes and subsequently these Tribunals have been dissolved. The details and status of the 5 dissolved tribunals are given at Annexure-I. The details and status of 4 active tribunals are given at Annexure-II.

In the ISRWD Act,1956 as amended, time limits are already prescribed for different stages of adjudication of water disputes.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.