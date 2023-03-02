8th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law tomorrow in National Capital

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is organising the 8th edition of the National Conference on Economics of Competition Law here tomorrow. The Conference is being organised every year since 2016 by the CCI.

Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has consented to deliver the Keynote Address in the Inaugural Session.

The Conference has a plenary session and two technical sessions. The Plenary at this year’s Conference is on the topic ‘ANTITRUST AND REGULATION: INTERFACES AND SYNERGIES’.

Dr Arghya Sengupta, Founder and Research Director, Vidhi Legal, is the moderator of the plenary session scheduled later in the day. The two technical sessions shall be chaired by Dr. M.S. Sahoo, Distinguished Professor, NLU Delhi, and Dr. Aditya Bhattacharjea, Former Senior Professor, Delhi School of Economics.

The Conference is an endeavour to develop and sustain interest in the Economics of Competition Law and create a critical mass of antitrust economists. It brings together scholars, practitioners, academicians and experts working in the area of economics of competition law. Knowledge sharing and discussions at the conference go beyond case specific sessions and provide the economic basis for the enforcement of the Act.

The objectives of the conference are:-