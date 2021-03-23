8,83,639 jobless youths registered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a reply in the State Assembly on Saturday, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Premananda Nayak said that a total of 8, 83,639 unemployed youths have registered their names in the live registers of different Employment Exchanges of the State by January 31, 2021.

The highest 48,938 youths registered in the District Employment Exchange in Rourkela, followed by 48,787 in Puri, 47, 378 in Special Employment Exchange for SCs and STs in Bhubaneswar and 45,180 in the District Employment Exchange in Berhampur.

Among the candidates, maximum 3, 23,238 were Intermediates, followed by 1, 95,514 were Matriculates. 1, 80,822 youths were Graduates and 9,670 were Post Graduates, Minister Nayak said.In placement, from 2000 to January 31, 2020, highest 6,034 applicants were given placements in the year 2009, followed by 4,481 in 2010 and 4,189 in 2007. In year 2019, 1,053 youths were provided jobs while by January end 83 were employed through the DEEs, the Minister added.