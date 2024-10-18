86th Meeting of Medical Benefit Council held at ESIC Headquarters Today

Sh. Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General (DG), ESIC chaired the 86th meeting of the Medical Benefit Council in New Delhi today. In the meeting, DG has taken several key decisions for quality improvements in ESIC healthcare facilities.

Implementation of the Common Support Mission (CSM) for states

Medical Benefit Council has approved the implementation of the Common Support Mission (CSM) for states. The Common Support Mission (CSM) is envisaged with the aim of improving and strengthening ESI’s medical service delivery system in the States with focus on the IP centric approach.

Convergence of ESIC with AB-PMJAY to enhance healthcare accessibility

Medical Benefit Council has approved the Convergence of ESIC with AB-PMJAY to enhance healthcare accessibility to ESIC IPs/Beneficiaries.

Launch of Annual Preventive Health Check-ups & Awareness Camps for beneficiaries

Launch of Annual Preventive Health Check-ups & Awareness Camps for beneficiaries has been approved in the meeting for regularly conduct health check-up of targeted IPs/IWs at ESIC/ESIS hospitals with focus on the following: –

Early diagnosis of lifestyle disorders. Identification of pre-cancerous lessions, and Detection of nutritional deficiencies among the Insured Persons / Women / Transgenders.

Service Level Benchmark Implementation to drive quality improvements in ESIC healthcare facilities

Medical Benefit Council has approved the Service Level Benchmarks to ensuring high standard of patient care, safety and service delivery.

The 86th meeting of Medical Benefit Council was attended by Ms. T. L. Yaden, Financial Commissioner, Dr. Deepika Govil, Medical Commissioner, ESIC and other senior officers of ESIC. Members of the state Governments, Central Governments & others were also present during the meeting.