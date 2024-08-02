85+ Plots Discovered in Raid on Odisha Chief Engineer

Government officials in Odisha are being exposed for owning multiple plots as the Vigilance Department conducts raids on corrupt officials. The latest target is Pravas Kumar Pradhan, Chief Construction Engineer of the Anandpur Barrage Project in Keonjhar. Vigilance sleuths are raiding seven locations in Balasore district, having discovered 85 plots linked to Pradhan and his family in Odisha and West Bengal. Additionally, Rs 11 lakh in cash has been seized. The total registered sale deed value of the plots is over Rs 2 crores, though the actual value is expected to be higher.