843 Officers in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Face Salary Suspension Over Poor PM Awas Yojana Performance

Mayurbhanj District Collector Hema Kanta Say has taken strict action against “non-performing” officers for underperformance in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which aims to provide affordable housing for all. In a letter to Block Development Officers (BDOs), the Collector expressed concern over the poor completion rates in rural housing, noting that 843 of 1,016 officers failed to reach the state average completion target of 63% after a year. As a result, salaries for these officers will be withheld from October 2024 until they achieve the 63% target. PMAY aligns with the central government’s goal to provide pucca homes for all.