82nd Meeting of Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates key Infrastructure projects

The 82nd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative, chaired by Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur was held on 24 October 2024, to evaluate key infrastructure projects across India. Representatives from project proponents, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics(BISAG-N), and nodal officers from respective States participated, focusing on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The NPG evaluated all seven projects based on the core principles of PM GatiShakti, including integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronized project implementation. These projects are anticipated to play pivotal roles in national development by boosting logistical efficiency, reducing travel times, and delivering substantial socio-economic benefits to the regions they serve.The evaluation and anticipated impacts of these projects are detailed below:

A. Projects of the Ministry of Railways (MoR)

1. Jharsuguda to Sason 3rd & 4th lines Rail Line, Odisha

Spanning a total alignment of 64 km, this rail line enhancement lies within the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur section, a strategic part of Odisha’s industrial corridor that includes the Talcher coalfields and IB Valley (Sundargarh). The project supports the “Mission 3000 MT” target by aiming to double coal transport capacity by 2027, contributing to increased logistics efficiency and freight throughput. This Energy Corridor connects with key economic nodes, including industries in Jharsuguda, Rengali, and Lapanga, and provides links to Paradip and Dhamra Ports for coastal shipping. The line integrates with PM GatiShakti for multimodal infrastructure, incorporating goods sheds at Rengali, Lapanga, and Brundamal, and enhancing connections to NH-49 & SH10​.

2. Sambalpur to Jarapada Rail Line (3rd & 4th lines), Odisha

Spanning a total alignment of 127.2 km, this rail line expansion between Sambalpur and Jarapada is integral to the coal supply chain in Odisha’s industrial region, including the IB Valley and Talcher coalfields. The project aligns with PM GatiShakti’s objectives to double coal transport capacity by 2027 in support of the “Mission 3000 MT” initiative. Key industrial clusters benefiting from this rail line include major Aluminum production facilities in Jharsuguda, Lapanga, Rengali, and Paradip. The rail route also connects efficiently to Paradip and Dhamra ports, providing seamless multimodal logistics and supporting the regional energy sector. Integrated with PM GatiShakti’s framework, the project enhances logistical capacity by connecting to NH-55 and NH-53 for broader industrial access​.

3. Tirupati-Katpadi Double Line, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu

With a total alignment of 104.39 km, this project addresses the high traffic density between Tirupati and Katpadi by enhancing rail connectivity and alleviating bottlenecks in this single-line section. The corridor, which passes through key industrial clusters, includes two industrial parks near Renigunta (approx. 15 km from Tirupati) and a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) (85 km from Tirupati). The SEZ is a significant industrial hub, hosting numerous export-oriented units, while Renigunta’s proximity to a granite industry near Chittoor provides opportunities for improved freight logistics. Additionally, this project aligns with PM GatiShakti by optimizing access to ports such as Krishnapatnam (104 km from Tirupati) and Chennai Port (140 km from Tirupati) and facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers to support tourism and local industries

4. Two (02) Projects of doubling the Rail lines in the State of Jharkhand

(i) Koderma – Arigada Rail line

(ii) Shivpur – Kathautia Rail line

These two projects i.e., Doubling of Koderma-Arigada and Shivpur-Kathautia Rail Lines, spanning about 133.38 km and 49.08 km respectively, both in the state of Jharkhand focuses on increasing freight capacity in key coal-transporting regions. The NPG discussed solutions to address bottlenecks and improve overall logistics performance, projecting notable improvements in freight movement and economic benefits for the region.

B. Projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

1. Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Azamgarh-Dohrighat-Gorakhpur Road, Uttar Pradesh

Covering an alignment of 144 km, this project spans cities such as Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Dohrighat, and Gorakhpur, integrating Greenfield and Brownfield sections. Planned bypasses for key towns aim to reduce traffic congestion and enhance both freight and passenger movement. PM GatiShakti principles are applied to support multimodal logistics and ensure swift land acquisition and infrastructure alignment with regional needs.

2. Ghazipur-Syed Raja Road Section, Uttar Pradesh

Designed as a 41.53 km Greenfield alignment, this corridor connects Ghazipur with strategic logistics hubs to enhance freight movement and access to economic zones. Key multimodal connections include the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL), local railway stations like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ghazipur City, and air links through Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi. Additionally, the Varanasi Inland Waterway Terminal via NH-19 provides an alternative cargo route, optimizing logistics under the PM GatiShakti framework to streamline trade and reduce logistics costs in the region.

Upon completion, these projects will significantly contribute to India’s infrastructure landscape, ensuring that the advantages of seamless connectivity extend to every region. By strengthening multimodal transport systems and addressing critical infrastructure gaps, these initiatives align with the Government’s vision for integrated and sustainable development.