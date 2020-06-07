820 centrally protected monuments under the ASI which have places of worship will open from tomorrow : Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi: Union Minister for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel announced that Culture Ministry has approved opening of 820 centrally protected monuments under the Archeological Survey of India which have places of worship from 8th June, 2020. Shri Patel also said that all the protocols issued by the MHA and the Health ministry will be followed in these monuments.
Ministry of Culture also requested ASI to share the list of these 820 CPMs proposed to be opened on 8.6.2020 with respective States and the Districts concerned and that any state and/or district specific orders with regard to containment and prevention of spread of COVID- 19 are also comprehensively implemented.
