81st Meeting of Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates five key infrastructure projects

The 81st meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative was convened yesterday under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajeev Singh Thakur, . The meeting focused on evaluating five important infrastructure projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) . The projects were evaluated for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP). The evaluation and the anticipated impacts of these projects are detailed below.

Vrindavan Bypass in Uttar Pradesh

A greenfield project in Uttar Pradesh involves the construction of a 16.75 km Vrindavan Bypass, connecting NH-44 to the Yamuna Expressway. This project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Vrindavan by providing a direct route between NH-44 and Yamuna Expressway, significantly reducing travel time from 1.5 hours to 15 minutes. The project is expected to enhance connectivity and stimulate tourism, trade, and industrial growth in the region. Upon completion, it will play a crucial role in improving regional accessibility and fostering socio-economic development.

Sandalpur-Badi Road in Madhya Pradesh

A greenfield/brownfield project involving the construction of a 4-lane highway on the Sandalpur- Badi Road, part of NH-146B, spanning 142.26 km in Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to improve connectivity between Indore and Jabalpur, promoting smoother traffic flow and alleviating congestion, especially in Bhopal. The proposed route will serve as a crucial link, connecting multiple National Highways and various economic and tourist nodes, ultimately fostering socio-economic development in the region.

Junnar-Taleghar Road in Maharashtra

A brownfield project involving road upgrade of a 55.94 km stretch from Junnar to Taleghar in Pune, Maharashtra. The key objective of the project is to enhance connectivity between Bhimashankar, Junnar, Bankarphata, and NH-61, enhancing the movement of cargo and passengers. This improvement is anticipated to boost tourism, particularly in Bhimashankar (a significant pilgrimage center) and Junnar (home to the historic Shivneri Fort).

Bhimashankar – Rajgurunagar Road in Maharashtra

A brownfield project aiming to improve the road infrastructure over a 60.45 km stretch in Pune, Maharashtra. The project is essential for improving connectivity between Bhimashankar and Rajgurunagar, facilitating smooth movement of cargo and passengers, thus enhancing economic activities and access to markets. Moreover, the project will improve access to education and healthcare services for remote communities along the route. The enhanced road infrastructure will reduce travel time and cost, benefiting commuters and businesses, and promoting the overall socio-economic development of the area.

Development of a New Integrated Terminal Building & Allied Infrastructure, Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir

A brownfield project involving the construction of a new integrated terminal building and allied infrastructure at Srinagar Airport in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The expansion includes constructing a new terminal building across 71,500 square meters of area, accommodating 2,900 peak hours of passenger traffic and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers. Additional works include the extension of the apron with new parking bays, city-side parking facilities, and the construction of residential quarters for AAI staff and CISF barracks.

NPG evaluated all five projects from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronized implementation of projects. These projects are expected to play pivotal roles in nation-building, and provide substantial socio-economic benefits and ease of living, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions.