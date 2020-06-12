811.69 LMT food grains stock available with Food Corporation of India

New Delhi: As per the Food Corporation of India report dated 11.06.2020, FCI currently has 270.89 LMT rice and 540.80 LMT wheat. Hence, a total of 811.69 LMT food grain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown). About 55 LMT food grains is required for a month under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

Since the lockdown, about 117.43 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 4194 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 245.23 LMT has been transported. 15,500 MT grains was transported through 13 ships. Total 11.68 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States.

Food grain distribution to migrant labourers:

(Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package)

Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, Government of India has decided that 8 LMT food grains will be provided to about 8 Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards. 5 Kg of food grain per person is being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants. The states and UTs have lifted 5.48 LMT of food grains and distributed 22,812 MT of food grains to total 45.62 lakh (in the May 35.32 lakh and in June 10.30 lakh) beneficiaries. The Government of India also approved 39,000 MT pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families. 8 Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards will be given 1 kg of gram/dal per family for the month of May and June for free. This allocation of gram/dal is being done according to the need of the states.

Around 33,916 MT gram/dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 23,733 MT gram has been lifted by various States and UTs. 2,092 MT gram has been distributed by the states and UTs. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 3,109 crores for food grain and Rs 280 crores for gram under this scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana:

Food grain (Rice/Wheat)

Under the PMGKAY, for the 3 months April-June a total of 104.3 LMT rice and 15.2 LMT wheat is required of which 94.71 LMT rice and 14.20 LMT wheat have been lifted by various States and UTs. A total of 108.91 LMT food grains has been lifted. In the month of April 2020 , 37 LMT (92 %) food grains have been distributed to 74 crore beneficiaries, in May 2020, total 35.82 LMT (90%) food grains distributed to 71.64 crores beneficiaries and in the month of June 2020, 9.34 LMT (23%) food grains have been distributed to 18.68 crores beneficiaries. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 46,000 crores under this scheme. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, – Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs.

Pulses

As regards Pulses, the total requirement for the three months is 5.87 LMT. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme. So far, 5.50 LMT Pulses have been dispatched to States/UTs and 4.91 LMT have reached the States/UTs, while 3.06 LMT pulses has been distributed. A total of 11.87 LMT pulses (Toor- 6.12 LMT, Moong-1.60 LMT, Urad-2.38 LMT, Chana-1.30 LMT and Masur-0.47 LMT ) is available in the stock as on 10.6.2020.

Food grain Procurement:

As on 11.06.2020, total 376.58 LMT wheat (RMS 2020-21) and 734.58 LMT rice (KMS 2019-20) were procured.

Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS):

Under the OMSS, the rates of Rice is fixed at Rs.22/kg and Wheat at Rs.21/kg. FCI has sold 5.57 LMT wheat and 8.90 LMT rice through OMSS during the lockdown period.

Related

comments