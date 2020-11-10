8 MW capacity at NTPC’s 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project begins commercial operation

Mumbai: India’s largest power generator, NTPC Ltd commenced commercial operations for 8 MW capacity, out of total 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project in Uttar Pradesh effective today.

Post this, NTPC and NTPC Group’s total installed and commercial capacity now stands at 51,163 MW and 62,918 MW respectively. The present installed capacity of NTPC group comprises 46 NTPC Stations i.e. 24 Coal based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 Hydro, 14 Renewables and 25 JV & Subsidiaries stations i.e. 9 Coal, 4 Gas/liquid fuel, 8 Hydro, 4 Renewables.

