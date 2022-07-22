8 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) established in Phase -I of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector

New Delhi : Under the Phase-I of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, eight Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been established.

Under the Phase -II of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been sanctioned so far.

The state wise list of CoEs established / being established along with funds release status is placed at Annexure A.

There has been no delay in release of funds by Ministry of Heavy Industries.

ANNEXURE A

(Rs in crores)

State Name of CoE Technology Developed Total Project Cost/ MHI contribution Funds released by MHI year wise 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Delhi 1. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi Design and development of robot for sliver can transfer from one machine to designated machine 4.6433 / 3.7146 NIL NIL NIL Jharkhand 2. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at HEC Ranchi Development of 5 Cubic Meter Hydraulic Excavator – HEX 400 6.60/ 5.28 NIL NIL NIL Karnataka 3. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Central Manuf-acturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru Development of shuttle less rapiers looms of 450 RPM and 550 RPM 20.00/ 16.00 NIL 5.00 NIL 4. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IISc Bengaluru Development of additive manufacturing machines based on electron beam/plasma/laser technologies 10.40/ 8.40 2.95 NIL NIL 5. Augmentation of Centre of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru This project has been sanctioned under Phase 2 of the Scheme in the FY 2022-23. The funds are yet to be released under this project. 30/24 NA NA NA Tamil Nadu 6. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Madras for development of 11 advanced technologies for Machine Tools and Production Technology i. Development of 5-axis Multi-tasking Machine; ii. Development of 5-axis Universal Machining Center; iii. Development of Orbital Motion Mechanism for Abrasive Cutting; iv. Development of Direct Drive Abrasive Cutting Machine; v. Development of Automated Multi-station Grinding Polishing Machine; vi. Development of 5 kW axis drives and 25 kW spindle drives for machine tool applications; vii. Development of Hydrostatic Systems (Guideways and Spindles) for Machine Tools; viii. Automation of Grinding Process Intelligence; ix. Thermal Compensation Strategy in CNC lathes; x. Development of Low Cost Machine Tending Robot; and xi.. Development of Ultra Precision Micromachining Center 49.01/ 39.07 6.92284 0.20 NIL 7. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at PSG College of Technology for development of three Welding technologies i. Automated Welding Systems for Specific Industrial Application; ii. Intelligent Welding Power Supply System with waveform shaping Techniques; iii. Alloy design for Welding Simulation & Analysis for Development of New Welding Electrodes & Filler Metals. 26.70/ 21.10 NIL NIL NIL 8. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Coimbatore by Sitarc Smart Submersible (6 inch) Pumping Solutions for Industrial and Water Supply Applications 8.41/ 6.728 NIL NIL NIL 9. Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by AMTDC, IIT Madras This project has been sanctioned under Phase 2 of the Scheme in the FY 2022-23. The funds are yet to be released under this project. 33.2786/ 26.623 NA NA NA West Bengal 10. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur for Advanced Manufacturing i) Non-metallic Inclusions (NMI) and its control, new steel products through energy efficient EAF; ii) Multi- sensor integrated robotic system for hazardous jobs in manufacturing industry; iii) Exploring solutions for various technological challenges in metal additive manufacturing technology and sharing the relevant know how with the Indian heavy engineering industries; iv) (a) Selection of raw materials for additive manufacturing applications in relation to the design requirements ; (b) Life cycle analysis of additive manufacturing process for different materials; v) Remote monitoring and real time control of defects in friction stir welding process and preventive health monitoring of friction stir welding machine; and vi) Digital manufacturing and industrial internet of things for enhanced supply chain co- ordination, quality and maintenance. 52.78/ 37.692 16.9708 3.85 NIL

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.