8 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) established in Phase -I of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector

New Delhi : Under the Phase-I of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, eight Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been established.
Under the Phase -II of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been sanctioned so far.
The state wise list of CoEs established / being established along with funds release status is placed at Annexure A.
There has been no delay in release of funds by Ministry of Heavy Industries.
ANNEXURE A
(Rs in crores)
|State
|Name of CoE
|Technology Developed
|Total Project Cost/ MHI contribution
|Funds released by MHI year wise
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Delhi
|1. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi
|Design and development of robot for sliver can transfer from one machine to designated machine
|4.6433
/ 3.7146
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|Jharkhand
|2. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at HEC Ranchi
|Development of 5
Cubic Meter Hydraulic Excavator – HEX 400
|6.60/ 5.28
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|Karnataka
|3. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Central Manuf-acturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru
|Development of shuttle less rapiers looms of 450 RPM and 550 RPM
|20.00/ 16.00
|NIL
|5.00
|NIL
|4. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IISc Bengaluru
|Development of additive manufacturing machines based on electron beam/plasma/laser technologies
|10.40/ 8.40
|2.95
|NIL
|NIL
|5. Augmentation of Centre of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru
|This project has been sanctioned under Phase 2 of the Scheme in the FY 2022-23.
The funds are yet to be released under this project.
|30/24
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Tamil Nadu
|6. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Madras for development of 11 advanced technologies for Machine Tools and Production Technology
|i. Development of 5-axis Multi-tasking Machine;
ii. Development of 5-axis Universal Machining Center;
iii. Development of Orbital Motion Mechanism for Abrasive Cutting;
iv. Development of Direct Drive Abrasive Cutting Machine;
v. Development of Automated Multi-station Grinding Polishing Machine;
vi. Development of 5 kW axis drives and 25 kW spindle drives for machine tool applications;
vii. Development of Hydrostatic Systems (Guideways and Spindles) for Machine Tools;
viii. Automation of Grinding Process Intelligence;
ix. Thermal Compensation Strategy in CNC lathes;
x. Development of Low Cost Machine Tending Robot; and
xi.. Development of Ultra Precision Micromachining Center
|49.01/ 39.07
|6.92284
|0.20
|NIL
|7. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at PSG College of Technology for
development of three Welding technologies
|i. Automated Welding Systems for Specific Industrial Application;
ii. Intelligent Welding Power Supply System with waveform shaping Techniques;
iii. Alloy design for Welding Simulation & Analysis for Development of New Welding Electrodes & Filler Metals.
|26.70/ 21.10
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|8. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Coimbatore by Sitarc
|Smart Submersible (6 inch) Pumping Solutions for Industrial and Water Supply Applications
|8.41/ 6.728
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|9. Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by AMTDC, IIT Madras
|This project has been sanctioned under Phase 2 of the Scheme in the FY 2022-23.
The funds are yet to be released under this project.
|33.2786/ 26.623
|NA
|NA
|NA
|West Bengal
|10. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur for Advanced Manufacturing
|i) Non-metallic Inclusions (NMI) and its control, new steel products through energy efficient EAF;
ii) Multi- sensor integrated robotic system for hazardous jobs in manufacturing industry;
iii) Exploring solutions for various technological challenges in metal additive manufacturing technology and sharing the relevant know how with the Indian heavy engineering industries;
iv) (a) Selection of raw materials for additive manufacturing applications in relation to the design requirements ;
(b) Life cycle analysis of additive manufacturing process for different materials;
v) Remote monitoring and real time control of defects in friction stir welding process and preventive health monitoring of friction stir welding machine; and
vi) Digital manufacturing and industrial internet of things for enhanced supply chain co- ordination, quality and maintenance.
|52.78/ 37.692
|16.9708
|3.85
|NIL
