National

8 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) established in Phase -I of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Under the Phase-I of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, eight Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been established.

Under the Phase -II of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector, two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been sanctioned so far.

The state wise list of CoEs established / being established along with funds release status is placed at Annexure A.

There has been no delay in release of funds by Ministry of Heavy Industries.

 

ANNEXURE A

(Rs in crores)

State Name of CoE Technology Developed Total Project Cost/ MHI contribution Funds released by MHI year wise
2019-20 2020-21 2021-22
Delhi 1. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi Design and development of robot for sliver can transfer from one machine to designated machine 4.6433

/ 3.7146

 NIL NIL NIL
Jharkhand 2. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at HEC Ranchi

 

 Development of 5

Cubic Meter Hydraulic Excavator – HEX 400

 6.60/ 5.28 NIL NIL NIL
Karnataka

 

 3. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Central Manuf-acturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru Development of shuttle less rapiers looms of 450 RPM and 550 RPM

 

 

 20.00/ 16.00 NIL 5.00 NIL
4. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IISc Bengaluru

 

 Development of additive manufacturing machines based on electron beam/plasma/laser technologies 10.40/ 8.40 2.95 NIL NIL
5. Augmentation of Centre of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru This project has been sanctioned under Phase 2 of the Scheme in the FY 2022-23.

The funds are yet to be released under this project.

 

 30/24 NA NA NA
Tamil Nadu

 

 6. Centre of Excellence(CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Madras for development of 11 advanced technologies for Machine Tools and Production Technology i. Development of 5-axis Multi-tasking Machine;

 

ii. Development of 5-axis Universal Machining Center;

 

iii. Development of Orbital Motion Mechanism for Abrasive Cutting;

 

iv. Development of Direct Drive Abrasive Cutting Machine;

 

v. Development of Automated Multi-station Grinding Polishing Machine;

 

vi. Development of 5 kW axis drives and 25 kW spindle drives for machine tool applications;

 

vii. Development of Hydrostatic Systems (Guideways and Spindles) for Machine Tools;

 

viii. Automation of Grinding Process Intelligence;

 

ix. Thermal Compensation Strategy in CNC lathes;

 

x. Development of Low Cost Machine Tending Robot; and

 

xi.. Development of Ultra Precision Micromachining Center

 

 49.01/ 39.07 6.92284 0.20 NIL
7. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at PSG College of Technology for

development of three Welding technologies

 i. Automated Welding Systems for Specific Industrial Application;

 

ii. Intelligent Welding Power Supply System with waveform shaping Techniques;

 

iii. Alloy design for Welding Simulation & Analysis for Development of New Welding Electrodes & Filler Metals.

 26.70/ 21.10 NIL NIL NIL
8. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Coimbatore by Sitarc

 

 Smart Submersible (6 inch) Pumping Solutions for Industrial and Water Supply Applications 8.41/ 6.728 NIL NIL NIL
9. Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by AMTDC, IIT Madras This project has been sanctioned under Phase 2 of the Scheme in the FY 2022-23.

The funds are yet to be released under this project.

 33.2786/ 26.623 NA NA NA
West Bengal 10. Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur for Advanced Manufacturing i) Non-metallic Inclusions (NMI) and its control, new steel products through energy efficient EAF;

 

ii) Multi- sensor integrated robotic system for hazardous jobs in manufacturing industry;

 

iii) Exploring solutions for various technological challenges in metal additive manufacturing technology and sharing the relevant know how with the Indian heavy engineering industries;

 

iv) (a) Selection of raw materials for additive manufacturing applications in relation to the design requirements ;

(b) Life cycle analysis of additive manufacturing process for different materials;

 

v) Remote monitoring and real time control of defects in friction stir welding process and preventive health monitoring of friction stir welding machine; and

 

vi) Digital manufacturing and industrial internet of things for enhanced supply chain co- ordination, quality and maintenance.

 52.78/ 37.692 16.9708 3.85 NIL

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.